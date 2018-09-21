In an explosive new political ad campaign, an Arizona Congressional candidate is getting the endorsement of his opponent's own siblings.
CD4 candidate, David Brill just released an attack ad against his opponent, incumbent Congressman, Paul Gosar, a Republican.
It begins like any typical political ad with people voicing their opinions against a candidate.
“Paul Gosar the Congressman isn’t doing anything to help rural America,” said Grace Gosar in the ad.
But as the ad goes on, it's revealed these people are Gosar's own siblings.
The six say they cannot stand by their brother's positions on healthcare, immigration and environmental issues.
“If he actually cared about people in rural Arizona,I bet he’d be fighting for social security, for better access to health care, ” Jennifer Gosar said in the ad.
Brill says his team reached out to the siblings knowing there was a divide between them and their brother.
"They love America and they love their family and their family's values, and they feel that our Congressman has departed from both,” said Brill.
Brill says they told their story willingly.
"I really have to say that these are courageous and principled people," said Brill.
Even endorsing him to replace their brother in the United States House of Representatives.
Several of the videos were published online Friday.
"Well it did hit with more of a splash than I expected,” said Brill.
Brill says there are more videos to come this weekend, including one where one of Paul’s sister calls him a racist.
"This is their story, on their terms, in their words. They are doing it for the country. Yes it is hard for them and you can see it in their faces, you can hear it in their words. But they care about the country, they care about the people in our country, and what the policies their brother is representing are doing to harm people,” said Brill.
Rep. Gosar has not yet responded to our requests for comment.
