PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Aaron Atkins is like many frustrated renters who feel trapped living in an apartment because they don't have good enough credit to qualify for a loan and buy a home. "There were definitely some times where I thought I'm never going to be able to get a home," said Atkins. "My credit score is just too low."
Homeowners have always improved their credit scores simply by making on-time mortgage payments. On the other hand, Renters have never received the same credit boost, even if they've been making on-time rent payments for years. But now that's changed. A number of credit service agencies have started to offer rent reporting services that allow tenants a chance to report their monthly rent payments to the major credit bureaus, which can directly improve their credit rating.
One of the companies offering the service is Credit Sesame, which acts as a middleman between tenants, landlords and the major credit bureaus. Shazia Virji is the general manager of credit services at Credit Sesame. "You connect the account you are making your payments from. Let's say it's your checking account," said Virji. "If you connect through our service, we can see you are making payments and then we go to the landlord to verify it. Once they verify it, we can quickly report it to the bureaus. Sometimes a positive impact on a credit score can happen in as little as 10 days."
Atkins said he signed up with Credit Sesame's rent reporting service five months ago and has already seen a significant boost to his credit score. The Phoenix renter had a score of 542. It has now jumped more than 100 points to 650. "It's a big deal for me because if I was paying for a home that would be building credit for me," said Atkins. "Now, I'm renting and that can build credit for me now, too."
Credit Sesame's basic service is free, but the rent reporting feature is a premium service and costs $9.95 a month. Atkins believes it's worth it. According to Virji, tenants cannot report their rent payments directly to the credit bureaus. They need to go through a credit agency like Credit Sesame. For more information, click/tap here.