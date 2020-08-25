PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Tuesday marks the two year anniversary of the late Senator John McCain’s death.

McCain died at the age of 81 on Aug. 25, 2018, at his ranch near Sedona. His death came just over a year after he announced he had glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer.

Former Arizona Senator Jon Kyl served with Senator McCain in the senate for 18 years. We caught up with him to talk about the legacy Mr. McCain left behind. He said not only was McCain’s death a huge loss for Arizona, but also the country due to his foreign policy expertise. Kyl said other senators turned to McCain for advice on foreign policy.

“No one was better, had better instincts at foreign policy than John McCain,” Kyl said. He added: “I think the biggest loss is not having John as a voice for us foreign policy.”

Kyl said he and McCain would turn to each other for expertise. “We divided responsibilities up. For example, veterans affairs, I was always followed his lead. Water law, he'd follow my lead. In that way we represented the state of Arizona well.”

Kyl said McCain loved his family and was so proud of his kids.

Kyl took over McCain’s senate seat at the time of his death. He said at first, he didn’t want to, but did it to represent Arizona in honor of McCain. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Kyl to replace McCain, but Kyl pledged to serve only until the end of the year, forcing the governor to appoint Rep. Martha McSally.