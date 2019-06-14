PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In Phoenix, every inch of shade is a blessing.
For city bus riders, shade can be hard to come by.
There are about 4,000 bus stops around the city. Some have a little shade, many don't have any.
Sometimes that means sitting in the blaring sun while waiting for the next ride.
But there is some relief in sight.
Right now, the Phoenix Public Transit Dept. is working to install newly re-designed bus shelters that provide about 30 percent more shade.
They've installed about 280 so far as part of a 2015 voter-approved initiative. The new designs will give some much-needed shade to bus riders.
"We understand that Phoenix is hot. We definitely want to provide our riders, our customers, the same and most comfortable experience as possible when they're riding public transit," said Brenda Yanez with Phoenix Public Transit Dept.
The city is also looking for bids from companies who want to build another type of bus station created by ASU students. Their design casts shade 12 hours a day.
