FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A wrong-way collision near Flagstaff this past weekend left one man in the hospital fighting for his life.
Now, we're learning more about that crash that happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 40 near Milepost 218.
DPS said the wrong-way driver who smashed into an RV was Krista Begay. Begay died in the wreck.
Tom and Helen Larson were driving on I-40 when they saw the accident scene and took video of the flames.
Tom Larson also helped rescue the man hurt in the RV, 76-year-old Howard Ross.
"All of sudden the flames just started shooting over, and catching the RV on fire," said Larson. "All the smoke was coming over, and we realized it was dangerous for him to be there."
Larson recollects a group of people breaking the RV window with a fire extinguisher to get the man out.
"My whole focus was 'we have to save this guy’s life,'" said Larson.
On Thursday, the Larsons had a chance to meet family members of the man they helped save.
"I thank God that he put the Larsons and 20 other people there," said Ross' son, Charles. "Those are his guardian angels."
Ross lost thousands of dollars and his beloved dog in the fiery crash.
Somehow, the urn holding his wife's ashes was located in the debris.
"It’s tremendous," said Charles. "They’re together. He loved my mom. He took her everywhere."
Charles said 74-year-old Ross was on his way to Texas from his home in California.
Although Ross is in bad shape, his family said he's a fighter.
"He had died twice, and they brought him back, then he lost his wife and now this," said Charles.
Ross' family is asking for prayers.
The Larsons set up this fundraising page to help Ross get back on his feet.
