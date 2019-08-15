PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The relatives of a young family killed in an April crash with a Phoenix fire engine have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Phoenix.
A notice of claim filed July 3 alleges the Phoenix Fire Department was negligent in the deadly crash and requests a $25 million settlement.
Firefighters were headed to a fire alarm call when their engine collided with a pickup truck at Bethany Home Road and 29th Avenue on April 7.
The crash killed the family in the pickup truck, 20-year-old Kenneth "Chase" Collins, 19-year-old Dariana Serrano and their 4-month-old baby.
The crash sent the fire truck rolling several times onto a field near a school.
All three firefighters inside the fire engine were injured because of the crash.
The notice of claim says the Phoenix Fire Department and the driver of the fire engine, identified as Paul Kalkbrenner, nephew of Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner, “were negligent and that negligence caused the deaths” of the young family.
"This negligence includes, but is not limited to, failing to safely, prudently and reasonably operate the fire truck, driving the fire truck at an unreasonably high rate of speed, violating the Arizona Motor Vehicle Code, failing to make any evasive action, negligent hiring, retention, supervision, training and entrustment, and ratification," according to the claim.
Investigators initially said the fire truck was traveling west on Bethany Home to a report of a structure fire with lights and sirens on. The pickup truck made a left turn in front of the fire truck, police said.
However, police have yet to release a report of the crash to the family or public. As such, the claim cites it is unknown whether the fire engine was "responding to an emergency, what 'code' any such emergency was, and whether the fire engine was driving with its siren and/or lights flashing."
(5) comments
I meant to say, by not pulling over to the right.
Although I am sorry for the loss of the family, I must say that if the truck was heading to an emergency, the lights and sirens should have been and probably were activated. If so, it is the public's responsibility to clear the roadway for the approaching emergency vehicle. All too often, I see people disregard the law by pulling over to the right and coming to a complete stop, not blocking any streets that the responding vehicle migh turn down. Not saying the fire truck driver didn't do anything wrong, but 99 times out of 100, it is the other vehicle's fault for not obeying the law. It's an unfortunate incident in which the outcome will be most interesting.
I like how scr*w is now considered profanity here. Adorable.
It's a fire truck. Move the **** out of the way. I hope the lawsuit is crushed and the family looking to win the ghetto lottery has to pay legal fees. Sometimes our relatives mess up, doesn't make it the fault of whomever has the deepest pockets. Even if the lights and sirens weren't on, he still turned in front of another very large, very obvious vehicle. Maybe the firefighters injured can countersue the family.
"The pickup truck made a left turn in front of the fire truck" Case dismissed!
