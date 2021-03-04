PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is now handling a case involving a caretaker accused of killing a man in his care.

Valer Catuna, 52, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Billy Griswold. According to police, Griswold, 53, was found dead at Artemis Assisted Living near 35th and Grovers avenues on Oct. 21, 2020. Investigators initially said there were no signs of foul play and Griswold's death was a "medical event." But the Maricopa County Medical Examiner later performed an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide from blunt forced injuries.

Griswold's relatives are hoping for justice in the case. “I want people to know that he was not just someone that was hurt by this person; he was more than that. He was my brother and he was beautiful,” says Tiffany Bingham, Griswold’s sister-in-law.

Griswold wound up at Artemis Assisted Living after an accident left him brain-damaged, according to court records. He died in October, but four months later, Phoenix Police arrested the care home’s owner for allegedly beating Griswold to death.

“Billy deserved so much better than that,” says Bingham. “It’s just awful that happened and it makes me wonder who else was abused in that home.”

Griswold does not appear to have family in Arizona, and Bingham says he would distance himself from loved ones when times were tough. Some relatives were not aware of the accident that left him disabled or why he was placed at Artemis, which is an AHCCCS provider.

Bingham says her brother-in-law grew up in foster care and battled addiction, but there were times of hope and triumph. Bingham wants the person responsible for his murder to be held accountable. “He had a really hard life,” says Bingham. “But he was a fighter and he was able to come out of things. I don’t know how he did, but he was amazing.”

The Arizona Attorney General's Office will be handling the case. A spokesperson said Thursday that AG Mark Brnovich would not be commenting at this time, so it’s unclear why the homicide case is now with state prosecutors. It’s important to note the AG’s office does prosecute cases involving vulnerable adult abuse.

Catuna is now out of custody. Arizona’s Family attempted to reach Catuna and his attorney but were not successfully.