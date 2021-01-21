TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The 17th Annual Pat's Run, honoring the legacy of Pat Tillman, is coming in April, and now open for registration.
The race will be held virtually on April 24, 2021. Health precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic will prevent an in-person event this year. While the virtual event officially takes place on April 24, 2021, race organizers allowed for flexible a participation window to complete their 4.2-mile race. That window is April 23-25, 2021.
Sign up for this year’s virtual 4.2-mile race for only $42 at patsrun.org.
As in years past, all runners—kids, adults and Tillman Honor Run participants will receive a Pat’s Run 2021 T-shirt and a medal. The Pat Tillman Foundation will mail bibs to Kids Race participants, as well as adult runners who register directly with Pat’s Run.
The Pat Tillman Foundation will feature live events and opportunities to connect with the rest of the Pat's Run community. It's easy to join the Pat's Run Facebook Group and to register for the Pat Tillman Foundation’s three-race challenge series.
Arizona’s Family is a proud sponsor of the 17th annual Pat’s Run and are honored to support the Pat Tillman Foundation for a fifth year.
Proceeds from Pat’s Run benefit the Pat Tillman Foundation, which provides scholarships and support for military veterans and their spouses.