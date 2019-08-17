PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two months after a viral video involving officers of the Phoenix Police Department and a family suspected of shoplifting, a new committee hopes to improve the relationship between police officers and the community.
The committee’s goal is to bridge the divide between community groups and the police department, something that's been welcomed by Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.
[WATCH: Who will be on new committee aimed to unite police and Phoenix community?]
"I want to feel, and I want to process what is being felt in this community," Williams said at a June community meeting.
For the first time, we’re learning who will be on the committee. City workers said there will be 19 people, including former police officers, community activists and social advocates, including Janelle Wood.
[RELATE: Phoenix PD misconduct allegations]
"We're all human," said Wood. "And what I believe what we need to do is get to the point where we humanize everybody."
According to the City of Phoenix, the committee will review old ideas on how to improve the department's transparency to see if any of them can be used nowadays.
Committee members will also get to view police training and give feedback.
"We all just want to live peacefully and be who we were created to be and to live out our God-given purpose,” Wood told Arizona’s Family.
"The committee will start meeting at the end of this month with final recommendations given next summer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.