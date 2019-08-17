PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two months after a viral video involving officers of the Phoenix Police Department and a family suspected of shoplifting, a new committee hopes to improve the relationship between police officers and the community.
The committee’s goal is to bridge the divide between community groups and the police department, something that's been welcomed by Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.
"I want to feel, and I want to process what is being felt in this community," Williams said at a June community meeting.
For the first time, we’re learning who will be on the committee. City workers said there will be 19 people, including former police officers, community activists and social advocates, including Janelle Wood.
"We're all human," said Wood. "And what I believe what we need to do is get to the point where we humanize everybody."
According to the City of Phoenix, the committee will review old ideas on how to improve the department's transparency to see if any of them can be used nowadays.
Committee members will also get to view police training and give feedback.
"We all just want to live peacefully and be who we were created to be and to live out our God-given purpose,” Wood told Arizona’s Family.
"The committee will start meeting at the end of this month with final recommendations given next summer."
(13) comments
When's the reform committee that's going to look at the people fighting cops? Oh, that's right, it's politically inconvenient.
Police officers have incredibly difficult jobs - a fact very few people TRULY comprehend. Citizens have wildly unrealistic expectations that officers maintain superhuman traits and perform their incredibly complex jobs flawlessly 100% of the time. Cut them a little slack and show a little more appreciation.
Will the Reform Committee also report on the persons who go into a store, shoplift, ignore an officers command to stop in the parking lot, dump the stolen items in the roadway while making a get away, try to avoid the police by pulling into an apartment complex, refuse to comply with commands to exit the vehicle, refuse to comply with commands to show their hands and then complain on how they were treated? Don't forget this criminal already had charges against him for shoplifting and assault on an officer. So if the criminals don't like how they were being treated please feel free to leave the country and try living in Hong Kong for a while.
They support your mother!
Support your police !
Let’s HUMANIZE the police force.... aka not allow them to arrest anyone.
Let's just shut down every police dept. in the USA for a weekend then tell me how you feel about them. If alive I'll be waiting for replies.
There shouldn't be two options: no police or an abusive force. You can have a benevolent department, one that treats citizens equally and fairly. They get paid to do a dangerous job, but they are paid to also be respectful and unbiased. I am a former military policeman, I know the bad apples that represent about 10% of the force and about 90% of the problem. So let's not just let them off the hook because a bad department is better than no department, I am sure that is not what you expect in life when buying a house, a car, getting customer service, at school, etc.
Absolutely correct. I am 100% behind our police officers. They do have a rough job, but some of it is self imposed. They look more militarized every year, more threatening, and they get more disrespectful in how they deal with citizens all the time. I believe we should respect their authority and that they’re there to protect us, but they gotta quit approaching everyone they come into contact with their hands on a gun and screaming obscenities
If you think officers always have "their hands on a gun and screaming obscenities", like its commonplace, then you really do not support anyone. I have been pulled over before...as have family members, and friends. NONE of them ( not all white) ever had anything like that happen to them. The common denominator? They ALL respected the authority from the get go. None of them disobeyed any lawful orders. None of them committed a crime( other than the traffic violation) prior to the traffic stop. None of them gave the officers reason to respond to an escalation of the situation. And if seeing an officer with his hand on his gun, as he approaches your car bothers you, well, oh well. I guess don't get pulled over next time.
As soon as fuksticks stop thinking its ok to just walk by and dump water on patrolling officers, I say officers can do whatever they think is necessary at the time.
You go ahead and enjoy living under authoritarian rule then. Disrespecting a cop for no reason is never ok, but having cops acting like they’re above the laws they’re supposed to enforce isn’t either.
I think it would be great but we won't know until we try. I'm in!
