PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering free fishing for Arizonans this Saturday.
On Saturday, June 6, no fishing licenses are required for anyone to fish at any public waters in Arizona. Arizona's Free Fishing Day is celebrated as part of National Fishing and Boating Week.
"Whether you’re an experienced angler who wants to introduce a newcomer to the sport, or someone who’s always been interested but never took that next step, this is an ideal time to head out to your nearest community lake," said Christopher Cantrell, aquatic wildlife branch chief. "Or take advantage of cooler weather by fishing a lake or stream in Arizona’s high country."
Bag limits and other fishing regulations are in full effect and must be observed on Free Fishing Day. Children under 10 can fish for free all year long in Arizona, so this special fishing license exemption means that older kids get a free pass for the day as well.
To get tips on how to fish, go to Arizona Game and Fish Department's fish video series.
Once you're hooked on fishing, don't forget to buy a fishing license for $37 here.