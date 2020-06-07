PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a driver that ran a red light is being blamed for a serious wreck that happened Sunday morning.
Phoenix Firefighters were called to 7th Street and Camelback Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. after a two car collision.
Police officials say a Honda traveling north on 7th Street failed to stop for a red light and collided with a Chevy truck that was traveling east on Camelback Road at the time.
There were three people in the Honda. Two of them have serious injuries and the third is in critical condition, police say. They were taken to local hospitals. The two people in the Chevy had minor injuries.
@PHXFire is working a major medical vehicle collision at 7th st / Camelback. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/b0Fyrrwp9o— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 7, 2020
The driver of the Honda according to police showed signs of impairment. Police investigators had closed the intersection to conduct their work. It has since been reopened.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash. The names of those involved have not been released.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.