BATON ROUGE, LA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Red Cross volunteers from Arizona are on the ground in Louisiana, helping hurricane victims.

Hurricane Delta hit Friday night in pretty much the same place Hurricane Laura hit about six weeks ago.

"We still had the people in the shelter from Laura when Delta came," said Dawn Delainey, a Red Cross volunteer from Sun City.

Delainey has been volunteering for the Red Cross for 3 years and has been deployed more than a half dozen times including for both Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta. She's working at a hotel turned shelter that's currently home to around 225 people.

"Their homes may be destroyed and some people really don't even know yet the condition of their home," Delainey said. "We're providing them a safe place to be."

Delainey said while so many are grateful for the help from the Red Cross, many are frustrated to be hit by back-to-back storms.

"There's a level of frustration and most of them were getting ready to go home when the next hurricane Delta hit," she said. "And that just waylaid all of their plans. So there's a real level of frustration with that."

The pandemic is another added curveball.

"Typically when we shelter people, we are able to sit with them, talk with them, comfort them, hug them if that's what they need. Here you can't. You're keeping your six foot distance as best you can. You're with all these masks on all the time and it makes it really difficult to have the human connection that I think we're accustomed to getting with the Red Cross," she said.

Evacuees at the shelter get three meals a day, medical help and entertainment for kids. The Red Cross needs monetary donations to cover the costs. Click here to donate.

The Red Cross is looking for volunteers both on the ground and remotely. They do have some positions where people can help via zoom. To volunteer, click here.