PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Volunteers from Red Cross chapters throughout Arizona headed to Florida to help with Hurricane Michael relief efforts.
According to the American Red Cross, there are currently 114 people deployed to North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia from the organization's Arizona, New Mexico and El Paso Region.
On Tuesday, five people from Arizona and one person from New Mexico were redirected to the Florida panhandle to help with Hurricane Michael relief, according to the American Red Cross. One more person from Phoenix was deployed to Florida on Wednesday.
On Tuesday night, 4,000 people stayed in 70 Red Cross and community evacuation centers across Florida, Georgia and Alabama, according to the American Red Cross.
The volunteers from Arizona are a part of the Phoenix Chapter of the American Red Cross, American Red Cross of Northern Arizona and the American Red Cross of Southern Arizona.
