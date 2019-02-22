PINE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Red Cross has opened several shelters up north to offer safe havens for those who have been forced to leave their homes due to this powerful winter storm.
Here are the shelters that are open in Arizona right now for storm victims.
PINE
PINE FIRE STATION #41, 6198 W. Hardscrabble Mesa Rd.
PAYSON
PAYSON HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASIUM, 301 South McClane, in Payson
KINGMAN
KINGMAN COMMUNITY CENTER, 3345 Harrison Street in Kingman
The Red Cross says it will continue working to assess the community's needs as it works closely with its Emergency Management partners.
Communities can continue to check social media accounts and redcross.org/shelters for any shelter updates.
Go online to find out specifics like what to bring, services offered, and pet policies at the shelter.
American Red Cross services, including food and shelter, are always provided at no cost.
