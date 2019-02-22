Pine Fire Station #41 has been set up as a Red Cross shelter

Pine Fire Station #41 has been set up as a Red Cross shelter

PINE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Red Cross has opened several shelters up north to offer safe havens for those who have been forced to leave their homes due to this powerful winter storm.

Here are the shelters that are open in Arizona right now for storm victims.

PINE

PINE FIRE STATION #41, 6198 W. Hardscrabble Mesa Rd.

‪PAYSON

PAYSON HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASIUM, 301 South McClane, in Payson 

KINGMAN

KINGMAN COMMUNITY CENTER, 3345 Harrison Street in Kingman 

The Red Cross says it will continue working to assess the community's needs as it works closely with its Emergency Management partners.

Communities can continue to check social media accounts and redcross.org/shelters for any shelter updates.

Go online to find out specifics like what to bring, services offered, and pet policies at the shelter.

American Red Cross services, including food and shelter, are always provided at no cost.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.