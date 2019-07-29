PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Save a life, get a $5 Amazon gift card. The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage, all those who donate blood or platelets starting Monday through Aug. 15 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
The Red Cross currently has less than a three-day supply of most blood types and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
In the U.S., blood transfusions are one of the most common inpatient hospital procedures, according to the Red Cross. This is dependent solely on donors, only 3 out of 100 people in the U.S. give blood.
The Red Cross states every two seconds blood transfusions are used to help burn and accident victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
The blood donation process usually takes an hour, however giving blood is roughly 8 to 10 minutes. Donors can save 15 minutes by completing a RapidPass.
RapidPass is online health history questionnaire and reading. It is to be completed on the day of the donation.
Donors also need to bring a driver’s license, blood donor card or two other forms of identification to check-in.
To schedule an appointment to give now, activate Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
List of locations:
Maricopa
-- Cave Creek
8/11/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Roadhouse, 6900 E Cave Creek Road
-- Chandler
7/31/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Credit Union, 25 South Arizona Place, Suite 111
8/6/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hyatt Place Chandler, 3535 W Chandler Blvd
8/13/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chandler Gilbert Family YMCA, 1655 W Frye Rd.
-- Gilbert
8/2/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Savanna House, 1415 N San Benito Dr.
8/5/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Furniture, 4700 S Power Rd
-- Glendale
7/29/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Happy Valley Baptist Church, 24220 N. 43rd Ave
8/11/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Faith Bible Church, 17230 N. 59th Ave
8/14/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Agave Branch Library, 23550 N 36th Ave
-- Goodyear
8/3/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Aldea at Estrella Falls, 2400 N. Bullard Ave
-- Mesa
7/29/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Polo Club, 3319 E University Dr
7/30/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fiesta Lincoln, 1720 S Mesa Dr
8/3/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Navy Federal Credit Union, 4212 East Juanita Ave
8/10/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bass Pro Shop, 1133 N. Dobson Rd
8/11/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 6247 E Main St, Suite 4
8/13/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Heritage Village Assisted Living, 8035 E Brown Rd
-- Phoenix
7/31/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Phoenix Elks Lodge 335, 14424 North 32 Street
8/1/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cubex, 1048 N 44th street Suite 100
8/4/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Muse Apartments, 1616 N Central Ave
8/5/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Homewood Suites by Hilton Phoenix-Biltmore, 2001 East Highland Avenue
8/8/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fry’s Marketplace, 3949 E Chandler Blvd
8/10/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fountain Oaks, 1225 N 40th Street
8/12/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Burns & McDonnell, 1850 N Central Ave
8/13/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Public Allies Arizona, 4420 N 51st Ave
-- Scottsdale
8/6/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., FirstService Residential, 9000 E Pima Center Pkwy #300
8/9/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mustang Library, 10101 N 90th St
-- Sun City West
8/14/2019: 8 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Palm Ridge Recreation Center, 13800 W. Deer Valley Dr.
-- Surprise
8/1/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sun Village Community Association, 14300 W Bell Rd
8/2/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rodeo Hyundai, 12925 North Autoshow Ave
-- Tempe
8/5/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Zion & Zion, 432 S Farmer Ave
8/8/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Crisis Preparation and Recovery, Inc., 1400 E. Southern Avenue, Suite 735
Pinal
-- Apache Junction
8/13/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S Goldfield Rd
-- Eloy
7/30/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Travel Centers of America, 2949 South Toltec Rd.
-- Maricopa
8/9/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., UltraStar Multi-tainment Center at Ak-Chin Circle, 16000 N Maricopa Rd
Yavapai
-- Prescott
8/5/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive
8/8/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane
8/9/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Frontier Village, 1781 E. Highway 69, Suite 51
-- Prescott Valley
7/29/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 2901N. Glassford Hill Rd
8/12/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, 8603 E Eastridge Dr
Coconino
-- Page
8/14/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Page Community Center, 699 South Navajo Drive
