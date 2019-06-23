PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Seventeen people are displaced due to a late night fire that occurred at an apartment building in Phoenix Saturday night, the American Red Cross reported Sunday morning.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews went to an apartment building in the area of 32nd Street and and Peoria Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night after reports of smoke coming from it.
When firefighters arrived, they met with heavy smoke and flames coming from a window and door of a second-floor apartment. Due to the size of the building, the fire was upgraded to a first alarm.
Fire crews immediately started extinguishing the fire and looking for any needing rescue.
The fire was successfully extinguished without it spreading to the remainder of the building.
The smoke and fire damage has displaced residents from four units.
The apartment unit where the fire started is occupied, but the dwellers were not home at the time of the fire. No one was hurt during this fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.
Those who are displaced are being assisted by the greater Phoenix chapter of the American Red Cross. Mike Sagara, a public information officer of the crisis response organization, sent a statement reminding everyone to have an escape plan during monsoon 2019 and wildfire season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.