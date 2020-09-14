PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The American Red Cross is calling on Arizonans to help their fellow Americans when they need it most.

The humanitarian organization said it is in critical need of volunteers who can go across the country to assist those who are going through disasters like hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfires. The Central and Northern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross said it has already sent more than 100 volunteers in the last 30 days to different places to help those in need. But with the fear of more wildfires in the West and another hurricane expected to strike Louisiana, the organization is hoping to get more volunteers.

Tropical Storm Sally takes aim at Louisiana, still recovering weeks after Hurricane Laura Tropical Storm Sally is expected to hit the southeast coast of Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday morning.

Meteorologists are predicting Tropical storm Sally will be a Category 1 hurricane when it hits the southeast coast of Louisiana on Tuesday morning. It comes less than three weeks after Hurricane Laura left a path of destruction in the area. That hurricane left six people dead in the state and was the strongest storm ever to hit the Pelican State. More than 70,000 people are still without power.

+2 28 people have been killed and dozens more are missing as fires ravage the West Coast Deadly wildfires have blanketed swaths of the West Coast with unhealthy smoke, complicating efforts to fight the blazes and find dozens of missing people, and compounding the misery of thousands who've been displaced.

The wildfires in the three West Coast states have killed dozens of people since mid-August, and thousands have had to flee their homes. Nearly 100 fires were burning across the region, including some in Idaho and Montana.