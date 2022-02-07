SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- At the iconic WM Phoenix Open's 16th Hole, the water does not go to waste — even melting ice.
The recycling experts from WM have designed a very simple yet effective way to recycle every last drop of water from the stadium that surrounds the hole. From sinks on the top floor to the bottom of the three-story, massive steel structure, all ice sinks are connected for a purpose.
Melissa Cayne, from WM, explains, "So this is a 250-gallon tank that's going to collect water. There's ice troughs in front of every one of those 60 bars on 16 to repurpose that water. We don't just dump it on the ground. We collect it in this tank and a push pump that will take it back out."
A long, green hose is then attached to that large tank on the back of the Port-A-Let truck. Cayne said, "This is a brand-new, CNG truck-Compressed natural gas. We are able to make the Port-A-Let fleet C-N-G, which is exceptional."
The water comes from the melted ice from the 60 bars surrounding the hole. So, where does the water eventually go?
"This tank is broken into 1/3 water, 2/3rds waste," explains Cayne. "So once this is pumped in, we will un-hook this hose, and the drivers use this hose to re-fill the Port-a-Lets. So normally we only use 5 gallons of water, but here we only use 1."
For the past ten years, nearly 50,000 gallons of water have been recaptured from sinks and kitchens and have been re-used across the course, servicing the portable toilets for the hundreds of thousands of fans.