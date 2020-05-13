PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With national unemployment numbers at an all-time high, our veteran unemployment numbers are on that trend with an 8% surge in just the last four weeks.
The good news is organizations like RecruitMilitary are stepping in to help.
"We are the nation's largest military recruiting firm," said Christopher Stevens, service vice president at RecruitMilitary.
Just last year, the firm hosted more than a dozen job fairs with hundreds of employers. Four of their recruiting events were held right here in Arizona.
"If a company has openings looking for electrician say, in Phoenix, then we find that electrician in Phoenix and connect them with the company. They interview them and then hire them," said Stevens.
Next Tuesday, the company will host a national virtual job fair with Arizona companies included.
"We have Amazon, General Dynamic, Hillrun, Smithfield, Kroger, U.S. Customs and Border and Wells Fargo, just to name a few," said Stevens.
They will all be hiring. If you can't make it to the virtual job fair, RecruitMilitary also has a job board on their website, where more than 200,000 jobs are posted.
For retired military members like Stevens, it's gratifying to help his fellow veterans and their spouses find the jobs they need but also assist in another way.
"Help Fortune 500 companies understand the value of military members and what they can bring to their company," said Stevens.
For more information about the virtual job fair, click here for their website.