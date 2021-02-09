PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While recreational marijuana is now legal in Arizona, driving impaired with weed in your system is against the law, and officers are cracking down on marijuana-related DUI.

A traffic stop for a marijuana-related DUI will usually start like an alcohol-related one, but a breathalyzer for marijuana isn't commonly available for law enforcement, so officers need other ways to detect drugs in a suspect's system.

Often, a drug recognition expert gets called out, and if it's determined the driver is impaired, marijuana DUI investigations in Arizona require a blood test.

"If you just have marijuana in your system, that's all it takes," said Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Rick Morris.

But taking blood is a specialized skill, and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is still waiting to see if more deputies will need to be trained with the legalization of recreational weed.

"[It's] so new out of the shoot, we don't know if we're gonna need an increase in phlebotomists," Morris said.

Enforcement methods for marijuana-related DUIs might be different than alcohol-related DUI, but the penalties are the same. If found guilty, a suspect could be facing jail time, fines and fees, and the suspension of their license.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety says there are no specific statewide stats regarding marijuana-related DUIs in Arizona. But at least one lawyer says he's seen an increase in cases since medical marijuana came to the state.

"What I've seen in the last five to 10 years certainly is an uptick in clients who are calling me who have been injured in accidents with people who have used marijuana," said attorney Marc Lamber with Fennemore Craig Law Firm.

Lamber has simple advice for avoiding a DUI.

"If you've used marijuana, don't get behind the wheel," Lamber said.

But there's still a whole lot about the effects of marijuana that isn't known.

"Because of the federal laws with regards to marijuana, there hasn't been a lot of research with regards to marijuana impairment and driving," said attorney Russ Richelsoph with Davis Miles Law Firm.

Still, with some using legal weed for the first time, Richelsoph offers a this advice:

"Don't drive within 12 hours of consuming marijuana," Richelsoph said.