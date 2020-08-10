PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looks like Arizona voters will see recreational marijuana on the ballot in November. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs tweeted the news Monday night.
Thanks to signatures submitted by Smart and Safe Arizona, a citizens initiative to legalize cannabis for adult use in the state, recreational marijuana will be on the ballot.
"After review, the petition exceeded the minimum requirement with approximately 255,080 valid signatures and will be placed on the General Election ballot as Prop. 207," Hobbs tweeted.
To be exact, according to an official press release, Smart and Safe Arizona collected 420,000 signatures. The gathering of signatures started in September 2019. More than $3 million has been raised in this campaign.
Back in July, a group opposed to legalizing marijuana called Arizonans for Health and Public Safety filed a lawsuit against the Smart and Safe Arizona initiative to make recreational weed legal.
If the measure is passed on November 3, it will reportedly:
- Legalize the sale, possession and consumption of one ounce of marijuana (of which 5 grams can be concentrate) for adults at least 21 years old.
- Generate $300 million annually in new revenue that is specifically dedicated to community colleges, public safety, public health programs, and roads and highways.
- Create thousands of good-paying jobs across Arizona.
- Ban smoking marijuana in public places like restaurants and open spaces like sidewalks and parks.
- Require all packaging be childproof and labeled, ban advertising to children and ban the sale of gummy bears, gummy worms and other products that resemble kids’ candy.
- Increase penalties for driving under the influence of marijuana and gives police departments funding for training, equipment and task forces.
- Gives the state and local health departments millions of dollars annually for addiction prevention, substance abuse treatment, suicide prevention, mental health programs and other justice reinvestment projects that create opportunities for communities disproportionately impacted by the failed drug war.
- Allow employers and property owners to prohibit use at their workplaces and on their property, like they do currently.
- Do the right thing by providing an option for folks who were previously convicted of low-level marijuana charges to have their criminal records expunged so they have fair access to jobs and housing.
- Limit the amount of THC (the chemical responsible for the “high” in marijuana) to 10 milligrams per serving of edible products.
- Give the Arizona Department of Health Services the authority to oversee the safe sale of marijuana, including testing and inspecting products sold.
- Free up police to focus on real crime and hard drugs and unclogs the justice system which is currently backlogged with minor offenses.