PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looks like Arizona voters will see recreational marijuana on the ballot in November. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs tweeted the news Monday night.

Thanks to signatures submitted by Smart and Safe Arizona, a citizens initiative to legalize cannabis for adult use in the state, recreational marijuana will be on the ballot.

"After review, the petition exceeded the minimum requirement with approximately 255,080 valid signatures and will be placed on the General Election ballot as Prop. 207," Hobbs tweeted.

The Secretary of State's Office has certified the signatures submitted by the Smart and Safe Arizona initiative. After review, the petition exceeded the minimum requirement with approximately 255,080 valid signatures and will be placed on the General Election ballot as Prop. 207. pic.twitter.com/E6nM4vkLgf — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) August 11, 2020

To be exact, according to an official press release, Smart and Safe Arizona collected 420,000 signatures. The gathering of signatures started in September 2019. More than $3 million has been raised in this campaign.

Lawsuit: Keep Arizona pot initiative off ballot GLENDALE, Ariz (AP) — A group opposed to legalized marijuana announced a lawsuit Tuesday aga…

Back in July, a group opposed to legalizing marijuana called Arizonans for Health and Public Safety filed a lawsuit against the Smart and Safe Arizona initiative to make recreational weed legal.

If the measure is passed on November 3, it will reportedly: