PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Health says is has approved licenses for businesses to sell recreational marijuana.
According to agency spokesman Steve Elliott, ADHS has given the green light to 86 establishments since the process opened on Wednesday. With the new license, approved vendors can start selling recreational marijuana "as soon as they are ready to do so."
Proposition 207, nicknamed the "Pot Prop" made recreational marijuana legal when voters approved it the November election. Now, anyone 21 and older can legally buy, possess, and consume 1 ounce of marijuana. But smoking it in public places will still be banned.
Here are the Phoenix-area license holders that have been approved by city:
Apache Junction
- Nature's Wonder Inc
- Svaccha LLC
Avondale
- High Desert Healing LLC
Cave Creek
- Non Profit Patient Center Inc
Casa Grande
- Medical Pain Relief Inc
Chandler
- Azgm 3, Inc
- Border Health, Inc
- High Desert Healing LLC
- Total Health & Wellness Inc (Two locations)
El Mirage
- Arizona Cannabis Society Inc
- Fort Mountain Consulting, LLC
Gilbert
- Absolute Health Care Inc
Glendale
- Ocotillo Vista, Inc
- Pahana, Inc.
- Pp Wellness Center
- Whoa Qc Inc
Goodyear
- Valley Of The Sun Medical Dispensary Inc
Guadalupe
- G.T.L. LLC
- Nature Med Inc
Mesa
- 4245 Investments LLC
- Arizona Wellness Collective 3, Inc
- Buds & Roses, Inc
- Jamestown Center
- Sea Of Green LLC
- The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of Mesa Inc
- The Healing Center Farmacy LLC
- The Medicine Room LLC
- Valley Healing Group Inc
- Vending Logistics LLC
Peoria
- Green Desert Patient Center Of Peoria
- Pinal County Wellness Center
Phoenix
- Ad, LLC
- AZ Compassionate Care Inc
- Catalina Hills Botanical Care Inc
- Devine Desert Healing Inc
- Dreem Green Inc
- Fort Consulting, LLC
- Greens Goddess Products, Inc
- Healing Healthcare 3 Inc
- Herbal Wellness Center Inc
- Kwerles Inc
- Mohave Valley Consulting, LLC
- Natural Herbal Remedies Inc
- Natural Relief Clinic Inc
- Nature's Healing Center Inc (Three locations)
- Organica Patient Group Inc
- Patient Alternative Relief Center
- Phoenix Relief Center Inc
- Phytotherapeutics of Tucson
- RJK Ventures, Inc
- The Giving Tree Wellness Center of North Phoenix Inc
- Zonacare
Prescott
- 203 Organix, LLC
Queen Creek
- The Kind Relief Inc
Scottsdale
- Byers Dispensary
- Csi Solutions LLC
- Eba Holdings Inc.
- Green Sky Patient Center of Scottsdale
Sun City
- All Greens Inc
- East Valley Patient Wellness Group Inc
- White Mountain Health Center Inc
Tempe
- Holistic Patient Wellness Group
- Salubrious Wellness Clinic Inc
- Svaccha, LLC
- Kannaboost Technology Inc
Youngtown
- K Group Partners LLC
- Sweet 5, LLC