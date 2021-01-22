PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Health says is has approved licenses for businesses to sell recreational marijuana.
According to agency spokesman Steve Elliott, ADHS has received 79 applications since the process opened on Wednesday. Six of them are still under review. With the new license, approved vendors can start selling recreational marijuana "as soon as they are ready to do so."
Proposition 207, nicknamed the "pot prop." made recreational marijuana legal when voters approved it the November election. Now, anyone 21 and older can legally buy, possess, and consume one ounce of marijuana. But smoking it in public places will still be banned.
Here are the Phoenix-area license holders that have been approved by city:
Avondale
- High Desert Healing LLC
Cave Creek
- Non Profit Patient Center Inc
Casa Grande
- Medical Pain Relief Inc
Chandler
- Azgm 3, Inc
- Border Health, Inc
- Total Health & Wellness Inc (Two locations)
El Mirage
- Arizona Cannabis Society Inc
- Fort Mountain Consulting, LLC
Gilbert
- Absolute Health Care Inc
Glendale
- Ocotillo Vista, Inc
- Pahana, Inc.
- Pp Wellness Center
- Whoa Qc Inc
Guadalupe
- G.T.L. LLC
- Nature Med Inc
Mesa
- 4245 Investments LLC
- Arizona Wellness Collective 3, Inc
- Buds & Roses, Inc
- Jamestown Center
- Sea Of Green LLC
- The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of Mesa Inc
- The Healing Center Farmacy LLC
- Valley Healing Group Inc
- Vending Logistics LLC
Peoria
- Pinal County Wellness Center
Phoenix
- Ad, LLC
- AZ Compassionate Care Inc
- Catalina Hills Botanical Care Inc
- Devine Desert Healing Inc
- Fort Consulting, LLC
- Greens Goddess Products, Inc
- Healing Healthcare 3 Inc
- Herbal Wellness Center Inc
- Kwerles Inc
- Mohave Valley Consulting, LLC
- Natural Herbal Remedies Inc
- Natural Relief Clinic Inc
- Nature's Healing Center Inc (Two locations)
- Organica Patient Group Inc
- Phytotherapeutics of Tucson
- RJK Ventures, Inc
- Giving Tree Wellness Center of North Phoenix Inc
- Zonacare
Queen Creek
- The Kind Relief Inc
Scottsdale
- Byers Dispensary
- Csi Solutions LLC
- Eba Holdings Inc.
Sun City
- All Greens Inc
- East Valley Patient Wellness Group Inc
Tempe
- Holistic Patient Wellness Group
- Salubrious Wellness Clinic Inc
- Svaccha, LLC
- Kannaboost Technology Inc