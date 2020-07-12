PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews are searching for a person who was possibly electrocuted at Lake Pleasant on Sunday night.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, one person involved was pulled from the water and was getting aid from fire officials. Deputies are working to recover the body of the second person.The second person was in an area of water where MCSO says an electric current was in the water.
Peoria fire officials said two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but could not clarify how they were part of the incident.
The Peoria Fire-Medical Department tweeted the following:
Peoria Fire-Medical, MCSO & Peoria Police units responding to possible multiple electrocution patients at Lake Pleasant.— Peoria Fire-Medical (@PeoriaFire) July 13, 2020
MCSO is now handling the recovery efforts and investigation. Deputies are still on the scene investigating. More information will be released as it becomes available.
