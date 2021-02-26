PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – In September, the county's top prosecutor declined to press charges on the DPS trooper who shot and killed a man on loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard. Now, Arizona's Family obtained documents, video, interviews through an open records request that was based on her decision. The man behind the ADOT camera told investigators what caught his attention on that Memorial Day weekend.

"The biggest thing that stuck out in my mind was the (troopers) feet up in the air," said the ADOT employee. Witnesses who drove by "It looked like a real fight," a driver said. Another said the same and heard the shots go off.

It was the day DPS Trooper George Cervantes shot and killed 28-year-old Dion Johnson, who at first was sleeping in his car at the 101 and Tatum. "I drew my gun, and I said 'stop resisting, or I'm going to shoot you,'"

Cervantes said in an interview with investigators. "I feared for my own life twice," said Cervantes.

The trooper said he pulled behind the grey Toyota Prius because it was partially blocking a lane of traffic. He walked up to the car, opened the door, and saw Johnson sleeping inside. "Heavy odor of alcohol," said Cervantes. "And I also saw he urinated himself, which is a sign of impairment."

Crime scene pictures show beer cans and a bottle of alcohol. Cervantes told investigators that he found a pistol on the passenger seat and unloaded it as he walked back to his motorcycle. He tried to remove the key fob from the ignition but failed. Johnson was still asleep at this time, Cervantes said. When he was at his bike, Cervantes saw movement inside the Prius, so he went back and asked Johnson to exit the vehicle.

"He looks at me, I look at him, and I said 'get out of the vehicle,'" said Cervantes. "Just stares at me, and I said 'exit the vehicle, or I will rip you out,'" said Cervantes. There was a struggle. Cervantes said he was afraid that he would get kicked into oncoming traffic, so he drew his weapon.

"And he's like 'you don't got to do that," said Cervantes of Johnson. Then Cervantes said Johnson started to relax but said things took a turn as the suspect tried pulling Cervantes into the car. "I'm getting pulled in, and I managed to get my finger on the trigger, hoping I'm pointing in the general direction and just squeeze one," said Cervantes.

Johnson later died, and in September, Johnson's family attorney expressed doubts over witnesses who drove by the scene because they were driving at high speeds. Johnson's mother told reporters that resisting arrest doesn't warrant killing her son. The family's attorney has vowed legal action.