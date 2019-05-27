PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix recorded the coolest Memorial Day since 1988.
Today's high hit 79 degrees. That's about 20 degrees below average.
[WATCH: People in PHX shocked but enjoy near record cool temps]
Usually, temperatures would be in the high 90s.
It surprised Enchanted Island Amusement Park owner Theresa Lyon. She said business on Memorial Day is usually slow.
"I think customers are in shock," said Lyon. "I think people got up this morning and are like, 'What state are we in?'" said Lyon.
She said business was up today.
"We absolutely have more people today coming out to enjoy the amusement park rides, because it is so nice outside," Lyon added.
Vincent Perrotti spent the holiday playing an annual softball game with 40 guys from Teen Challenge, a faith-based drug recovery program.
"It's so beautiful," Perrotti said. "It's usually brutal. It's usually like nobody wants to come. Everybody's complaining. 'No. We don't want to go to the park because -- Can we watch movies? It's too hot.'"
Others like four-year-old Michael and his two older brothers from Litchfield Park hoped it would be hotter.
All three had fun playing in the local splash pad but got cold after 30 minutes. They decided to warm up by covering themselves with a towel and laying in the sun.
Temperatures in the Valley are expected to heat up by Tuesday.
