PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Rain and flooding hit the Phoenix area Saturday as the city is experiencing record rainfall.
Sky Harbor has so far picked up 1.32 inches of rain so far. We've hit our wettest October on record in Phoenix, per the National Weather Service.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for Metro Phoenix, Western Arizona and portions of the high country through Central Arizona.
Many Valley communities picked up 1/3 to 2/3 of an inch. Some areas have received more than an inch of rain.
Sky Harbor has so far picked up about four-tenths. We've hit our second wettest October on record in Phoenix, per NWS Phoenix.
Rain and clouds will likely persist through this afternoon, but should ease up this evening.
Driving conditions returned to normal after Interstate 10 flooded in both directions near 43rd Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Flooding also caused closures in several Phoenix roadways including 16th to 18th avenues and Culver and Willetta streets.
The rain and flooding caused roadways to be shut down in some areas. The City of Apache Junction posted these following streets closed due to flooding:
- 16th Avenue, west of Ironwood Drive
- Delaware Drive, just south of Superstition Boulevard
- Delaware Drive at Tepee Street
- Lost Dutchman Boulevard, east of Ironwood Road
- Lost Dutchman Boulevard at San Marcos Drive
- San Marcos Drive, just south of 12th Avenue
A low pressure system tracking into Arizona from the west Saturday will also tap into moisture from former hurricane Sergio. Sergio will stay well south of the state, but these dynamics together will produce isolated to scattered showers and storms throughout the day Saturday. Some storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours that may lead to flooding in localized areas.
Rain will taper off from west to east Saturday evening.
Another trough will drag a cold front through northern Arizona Sunday through Monday morning. This will produce more showers for the high country and keep a slight chance of showers for the Valley. Snow levels may even drop to about 6000 feet by Monday morning, but significant snow is not expected.
An area of low pressure associated with the trough will become cut off and meander across Arizona Tuesday, keeping rain chances in the forecast for the Valley through that period.
Rainfall totals for Metro Phoenix may range between a quarter of an inch to some isolated areas with up to an inch through Sunday.
In Phoenix, look for a high of 72 Saturday with thunderstorms, a low of 62 Saturday night with storms tapering off, a 20 percent chance of storms with partly cloudy skies and a high of 75 Sunday. Highs remain in the mid 70s with a 30 percent chance of storms Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
Traffic closure: North 16th Avenue to North 18th Avenue is closed in both directions from West Culver Street to West Willetta Street due to flooding. Please seek alternate travel routes. #PhxTraffic #PhxStorm @PHXStreetTrans @CityofPhoenixAZ pic.twitter.com/M59DXrXEGt— Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) October 13, 2018
The following streets are closed due to flooding:- 16th Ave., west of Ironwood- Delaware, just south of Superstition- Delaware at Tepee- Lost Dutchman, east of Ironwood- Lost Dutchman at San Marcos- San Marcos, just south of 12th Ave. #ajtraffic pic.twitter.com/rLGdhHKprA— Apache Junction, AZ (@AJCityAZ) October 13, 2018
SR 238 is closing between Maricopa and Gila Bend because of flooding. It will take some time to get all the barricades in place, but please avoid the highway as of now. Turn around, don't drown! #aztraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/W3n7Zo5hss— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 13, 2018
