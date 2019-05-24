PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Drivers around the Phoenix area will notice an unprecedented number of road projects this summer.
[VIDEO: Road construction to increase over summer months]
A total of 250 miles' worth of streets will be torn up and paved over the next several months.
Normally, street managers said they would work on 140 projects in a summer season.
This summer, though, 370 projects are planned, which city workers said is more than ever before.
"In the 25 years that I've been associated with this type of work, I've never been exposed to this volume of work," said Mark Glock, Phoenix’s Deputy Streets Director.
According to Glock, additional construction work is the culmination of 2016's street tax, which voters approved.
Recently, Phoenix lawmakers agreed use $200 million in tax revenues sooner to ramp up street paving.
As a result, city leaders told Arizona’s Family what would have taken five years will now be done in only 18 months.
"I've talked to some of my colleagues in other cities and they're jealous at the amount of work that we get to do," Glock said.
Street managers say 60-percent of our city's arterials will be repaved by Thanksgiving.
Click here for a list of current and planned street closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.