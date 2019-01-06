TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The 12th annual 3TV Saving Arizona Blood Drive on Sunday was a huge success thanks to a record amount of people rolling up their sleeves and donating blood.
Organizers say 585 people donated blood to help save lives at the Tempe Center for the Arts. All the donors received a one-day gate pass to the Waste Management Phoenix Open and a free Streets of New York pizza.
The blood drive is needed since between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day, blood supplies drop by 23 percent but demand increases by more than 8 percent, according to Vitalant.
One of the volunteers who made Sunday's blood drive possible was 28-year-old Daniel Rees. In March of 2017, his life changed forever.
"When I was in the hospital I was so tired and so exhausted I would stay in bed. I didn't have any energy but I would get a transfusion, I would get so much life. I went on a hospital date with my fiancee, it really makes a different for the recipient to get blood," said Rees.
He was diagnosed with leukemia and was given four to six weeks to live. The diagnosis came at a time when he and his fiancee were planning their future together.
"I found so much peace, comfort, patience humility and love that I really understood those words, the depths of what they mean, and just how much other people need help too," Rees said.
Now he's in remission, feeling like his old self. He's back at the gym and running. But most importantly, he's made being a blood donation ambassador a priority.
"Every time I would get a transfusion, I would think, 'This came from someone.' I would pray for them. This person gave up their time and their energy for me to keep living," Rees said.
Nine months of chemo and 39 blood transfusions later, Rees is married, happy to be alive and giving back to the community that supported him.
"I'm here today, my life was saved and I was able to be in remission becuase of what they did for me," Rees said.
