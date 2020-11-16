It's a 90 degree day in mid-November!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Just because the long, hot summer is over, it doesn't mean we're done breaking weather records here in Phoenix.

The National Weather Service says that today (Monday, Nov. 16) marked the latest day that Phoenix has hit 90 degrees, ever! (Or at least since we started keeping records back in 1895.)

The previous record for a late-in-the-year 90-degree day was set on Nov. 15, 1999.

The average "last" 90-degree day usually falls before Oct. 28.

It's been heating up all day, after a cool and beautiful morning. By 10:55 a.m., it was already 81 degrees. And by 12:25 p.m., the mercury had climbed to 87. Around 1:30, we hit 90. But we weren't done yet. By 2:30 p.m., it was 91 degrees in Phoenix!

Later this week, we'll see a low pressure system pass just north of us and it will bring clouds and slightly cooler temperatures.

Any chance of rain, you might ask? Nope. In fact, we've gone 88 days now without any rainfall. It's even worse in Yuma,. That city has gone 218 days without rain, and the streak is expected to continue.

 

