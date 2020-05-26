CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Casa Grande police hope to track down a reckless driver who was caught on camera almost causing an accident on the Arizona roadways.
The driver of the light silver car was spotted at around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, speeding down the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway near Montgomery Road, which is east of Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino.
The police dashcam shows the driver aggressively passing other cars as he drove on the left side of the road, actually forcing a dark sedan off the road onto the shoulder. Police hope the driver who was forced off the road will call them with a description of the reckless driver.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact Casa Grande police Sgt. Engstrom at (520) 421-8711 ext. 6340.
