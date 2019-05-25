BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A recently retired deputy fire chief with 40 years of service has died after an accident in Buckeye Saturday morning.
Officials with the Buckeye Police Department say retired Deputy Chief Eric Merrill, 59, died after a two car accident in the area of Palo Verde and Yuma Roads.
Two others were also injured in the accident, including Merrill's adult son who was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
Merrill had retired just two weeks ago from the Rio Verde Fire District where he worked for the past 15 years. Prior to that Merrill worked at Rural Metro Fire Department.
Buckeye Police Department spokesperson, Donna Rossi, says Merrill was a Marine Veteran who then continued a life of public service. He leaves behind a wife and two adult children.
Buckeye Police working a fatal accident at Palo Verde and Yuma. Two vehicles involved. Palo Verde southbound is closed at I-10. Please avoid the area if possible and drive safely. pic.twitter.com/444bzgsAmm— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) May 25, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.