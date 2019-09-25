PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)–- Wildlife experts said this week’s storms uprooted snakes from their natural habitat, causing an influx of snakes into people’s yards.
In the Sonoran Desert, when the weather gets slippery, things can get downright slithery.
[WATCH: Monsoon storms bring out the snakes in Phoenix area]
"When you have huge flooding and storms like we just did, it's panic on (snake’s) part,” said Bryan Hughes, owner of Rattlesnake Solutions.
Hughes said he has dealt with a packed schedule recently.
These past few days, he told Arizona’s Family he had more calls than he can count, at all times of the day.
Hughes’ business is the result of bad weather.
That’s because he said snakes don't do well when they're homeless.
When flooding ruins a snake's home, he said they'll frantically look for any kind of shelter nearby.
Often times, it's people's yards or inside their homes.
"They're trying to stay cool most of the time, so places out in the open, rattlesnakes don't have any use for it,” Hughes said.
According to Hughes, October is one of his busiest months all year long.
Contrary to popular belief, he said snakes aren't out to get anyone.
Instead, he insisted snakes exist to survive and to slither around.
"Rattlesnakes have nothing they want with you. They can't eat you, there's nothing you provide for them. In fact, everything eats them."
Hughes said it's been five years since there's been a deadly snake bite in Arizona.
In fact, he told Arizona’s Family only about 16 people die of snake bites across the country each year.