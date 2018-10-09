PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A real estate agent says she was grabbed by someone hiding inside a house she was preparing for prospective buyers.
Sarah Row says she had a strange feeling when she walked into the home near 23rd Avenue and Glendale Sunday morning and found all the interior doors shut.
“When I am walking into a vacant house I like all the doors open so there's (sic) no surprises behind a shut door,” says Row.
When she began opening the doors one by one, she quickly learned she wasn’t the only one in the house.
“I went to go open the front bedroom door. I noticed that the door was locked,” says Row. “Then I heard a rustling behind the door. The door opened and somebody reached for my arm.”
Row has been a realtor for four years and has listened to instructors talk about the dangers of the business. She’s even taken a few self-defense classes, she says, gave her the confidence to fight and run.
“I had twisted my arm, I got out of his grip,” says Row. “I wanted to get home to my kids. I just wanted to get out of there.”
Her nightmare wasn’t over. Row says she ran out and when she went to put the key back in the lock box, the attacker took another swipe at her.
“They opened the front bedroom window and reached for me one more time,” says Row.
Row called 911 and waited for officers to arrive. Phoenix police confirm they responded to the scene but a suspect was not located. Police say the homeowner chose not to file a criminal report.
The Arizona Association of Realtors offers a number of safety tips for real estate agents. Realtors are encouraged to never go into a home alone, check the outside first for signs of a break-in, and let neighbors know they are showing the home.
Row says she’s sharing her story so other realtors take their safety seriously.
“I will definitely still keep doing my open houses,” says Row. “If anything, it was an eye-opener and that’s why I’m doing this. I want other people to just have that in the back of their head, yes this can happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.