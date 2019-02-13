TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Razor may be the latest dockless shared scooter company to leave Tempe.
The California-based company sent a letter to the City on Tuesday, saying the new license agreement threatens its ability to stay in the city.
"The daily $1.06 per (scooter) fee is, without exaggeration, orders of magnitude higher than any other market in which we currently operate or are planning to operate," said Razor CEO Danny Simon in the letter.
Simon said the company has tried working with the City but to no avail so far. He said the current conditions mean Razor would have to leave Tempe in the next 30 to 60 days.
He added it's likely other electric dockless scooter companies will be forced to leave Tempe.
Simon said he wants to work with the City "over the next month in hopes of finding a way to operate sustainably without completely suspending our service."
Lime, a similar dockless scooter company, sent a similar letter to the City Council on Monday, saying it had to pull the scooters. They also blamed the "unprecedented" liability agreement and the $1.06 per scooter per day fee.
Lime said it'll still have scooters in Scottsdale, where there is no such fee.
Bird, the first company to bring dockless electric scooters to Tempe, is remaining in Tempe.
In January, the Tempe City Council passed a license agreement requiring an application fee and the scooter fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.