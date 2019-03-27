MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a danger we all kind of signed up for simply by living in the desert – encounters with creepy crawlies like scorpions and rattlesnakes.
If it seems like you can't scroll through your feeds without seeing a story about rattlesnake bites, you're not alone. Some people online seem to be worried about hospitals having enough anti-venom to go around.
Don’t believe everything you read on social media.
Arizona’s Family reached out to several hospitals, and none of them confirmed an anti-venom shortage. In fact, a rattlesnake expert thinks there probably aren’t enough snake bites to use up all the anti-venom on hand.
Plenty of people have seen rattlesnakes lately. The Scottsdale Fire Department has gotten almost 150 snake calls in 2019, and 45 of those calls have been just since Saturday, March 23.
Those numbers may seem pretty high, but we asked Bryan Hughes at Rattlesnake Solutions to put them in perspective for us
“It’s pretty typical,” he said.
Snakes are coming out of their dens to look for food and mates right now.
“The weather’s just perfect. They’re spending a lot of time moving around,” Hughes explained. “People are too. So, on [nice] days like this, there’s (sic) more hikers out. So, more people [and] snakes moving around a lot are going to mean a lot of encounters.”
Bottom line: There aren’t more snakes than usual; we're just seeing them more frequently.
Hughes thinks it’s unlikely that Valley hospitals would run out of anti-venom.
“If one hospital’s out of it, it means more like, ‘Someone’s going to have to drive across town and go get some more,’ than it does, ‘OMG, everyone’s going to die from snake bites,’” he said.
Hughes says there are fewer than 300 snake bites in Arizona in a given year, and when you take into account the millions of people in the state, he says the bite statistics are pretty insignificant.
If it’s not snakes you’re seeing, maybe you’re like Dave Russell, who stepped on something painful a couple of weeks ago.
“I couldn’t feel my leg, my foot, my knee. It was kind of the strangest feeling in the world,” he said. “I went downstairs to maybe look for what I stepped on and there he was – a scorpion.”
His exterminator says the scorpions were there because they like to eat all the crickets around his complex. Russell didn’t end up going to the hospital, but a child or an older person probably would have had to.
Just don’t forget that when your home is in the desert, you’re bound to run into some creepy, crawly things.
