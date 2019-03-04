PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Temperatures are rising in Phoenix and that means rattlesnakes are venturing out of their homes and into yards, parks and deserts.
The Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary is warning residents to be on the lookout for rattlesnakes as the warmer weather brings them out of hiding.
They say they've already begun receiving calls to remove rattlesnakes from homes in the Phoenix area.
Dan Marchand, curator of Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary, says rattlesnakes like to hide next to a home's foundation, where they feel safe and can find food. Rattlesnakes can actually do a service to homeowners near the foundation by eating rodents.
They also like to rest in damp or rocky areas. His advice is to never walk or reach where you can't see.
If you do encounter a rattlesnake, they recommend to walk away and don't try to move it yourself.
The Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary says an estimated 80 to 90 percent of rattlesnake bites occur when untrained people try to move or harm the snake.
Killing a snake or other reptiles is also highly not recommended by the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary.
"Wildlife plays an important role in our world," Marchand says. "We can coexist if we understand their value and how to stay safe."
If you are bitten by a rattlesnake, here are some dos and don'ts from the sanctuary:
• Keep the bitten area still
• Remove any jewelry or constricting items near the affected area in case of swelling
• If possible, elevate the wound area
• Call 911 and stay calm
• Do not drive yourself to a hospital
• Do not use ice to cool the bite
• Do not cut open the wound and try to suck out the venom
• Do not use a tourniquet - this will restrict or cut off blood flow and the limb may be lost
If a rattlesnake is found near or in your home, the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary will remove the snake for a fee.
For more information, visit phoenixherp.com or call 602-550-1090.
