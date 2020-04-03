PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It is rattlesnake season and the Phoenix Herpetological Society is seeing a spike in calls. Social distancing has many of us suffering from cabin fever, but venturing out this time of year, you run the risk of running into a rattlesnake.
“I mean, our calls have been going through the roof,” said Daniel Marchand with the Phoenix Herpetological Society. “We obviously have people that are home so there is more opportunity for people to run into these things.”
Crews were called out to more than 20 reports of a rattlesnake in the last four days. Joe Hymes is out answering calls and clearing yards, checking the gaps in block walls, the space around air conditioning units and inside pool filters. He says those are the typical hot spots for snakes to hide.
“They think it is nice and comfortable until they surprise us and we surprise them.”
No surprise, hikers are also being startled by snakes.
“I turned a blind corner and he was sitting there watching me go by he made a little noise and scared me pretty good,” said hiker Kevin Davis.
“They will rattle and hiss and come up at you and give you some kind of warning,” said hiker Michelle Paluso.
“I just kind of backed off and gave it some space and it cleared away,” said Bob Mulloy.
And that’s the best advice!
“The first thing we want you to do is take one large step away from the rattlesnake,” said Marchand.
Second, the experts say, keep your eyes and ears open.
“When on the trails, we don’t recommend music,” said Marchand. “If you can’t hear that snake rattling at you, letting you know he’s close by, you can get yourself in real big trouble.”
That rattle is the warning you need to keep your distance!
Moral of the story, right now, you are expected to keep your distance from both people and snakes. That’s what will keep you healthy and hopefully out of the hospital.