PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5)-- A new report shows how the Murphy Elementary School District wasted millions of dollars, while students dealt with squalid conditions.
Financial mismanagement, mold, and a rat problem were just some of the findings of the report.
At Alfred Garcia Elementary School, a rat problem was so bad that two kids were bitten.
News of the findings left parents like Antonio Soto unsettled.
"The last thing I want to do is get a call saying that (my daughter) has been bit by something in that school," he said.
According to the report, those cases happened a year ago before the state intervened in the district's practices. The state then appointed a receiver to make sure problems were cleaned up.
Other findings of the report detailed that there were too many people on the district's payroll, causing a $2.2 million deficit.
According to Ryan Anderson, an attorney who represents the receiver, there was declining enrollment within the district, yet administrators didn't make any financial cuts.
The report also found that the district spent $500,000 on teaching materials that were never used.
Regarding the rat problem at Garcia Elementary, the receiver said it immediately hired an exterminator. They noted that there had not been any more rat incidents in the months since.
