SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Residents of a Scottsdale neighborhood are fed up with their family pets being taken away by coyotes, and they're demanding somebody step in to help.
Since September, six dogs and one cat have been attacked and killed by coyotes. The latest happened last week when a 30-pound shepherd-beagle mix named Lucky was killed.
"We had to let him go, and I can't sleep," Elaine, Lucky's owner, said. "I'm still struggling with this. ... He had coyote teeth marks all over his body. My dog is not a small dog. He was in his own private space in the backyard."
[WATCH: Dog owners speak out]
Elaine and her husband Joe are longtime residents of the Scottsdale neighborhood just off Scottsdale and Bell roads. Video showing another coyote attack from the same community just surfaced. The clip shows the animal running off with a Pomeranian named Chloe in its mouth.
"They said, 'We have a video,' and I said, 'Let me see the video.' And they found it and showed me, and I said, 'Oh my God, that's my dog,'" Jennifer Hutsko said.
She still can't believe what happened next. Neighbors chased the coyote through a park where a memorial for another dog killed by a coyote a few weeks ago was underway. Arizona's Family told you about the coyote attack on Bear Dog back in September. Chloe got lucky. The coyote dropped her.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department said it's not the coyotes that are the problem but rather humans not looking out for their pets.
"Coyotes are curious, clever and adaptable, and will take advantage of any food source," explains the agency's website. "Yards with abundant fruit on the ground, pet food, unsecured garbage cans or unattended pets such as small dogs and cats are often easy food sources for coyotes."
"We need to be the ones proactive as dog owners, and protect our pets," AZGFD spokeswoman Amy Burnett said.
[HERE'S ONE IDEA: Dog owners turn to spiky vests to prevent coyote attacks]
Elaine disagrees.
"I think that's ridiculous. You solve a problem before it occurs if you can," she said. "So, what's going to happen? A small child is the same size as my dog."
[RELATED VIDEO: Keeping coyotes away in Phoenix area]
Neighbors are holding a meeting to talk about the issue and raise awareness about the dangers coyotes pose. An AZGFD will be there.
The meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 6, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., at New Vision Center, 18010 North Tatum Blvd., Phoenix. To RSVP or to ask a question, email nowury1966@gmail.com.
RELATED STORIES
Phoenix pet owner warns of coyote dangers after one killed her small dog (Sept. 16, 2019)
Scottsdale woman warns others after coyote attack (Aug. 20, 2019)
Was coyote trying to lure dog away from owner in Tempe? (March 10, 2019)
Coyote killed by Game and Fish might be the one seen in viral video (March 12, 2019)
Coyote attacks dog while on a walk in Mesa (Aug. 17, 2016)