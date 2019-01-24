PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are trying to track down what's left of a stolen coin collection after they made an arrest in the case.
Police arrested Rolland Davis after they found 44 stolen coins in his backpack and a local coin shop recognized him as someone they bought $67,000 worth of coins from.
Davis allegedly stole 391 rare pennies from a man at gunpoint. In total, the coins are worth about $170,000.
"There was one coin in there worth $9,500. That's the most expensive coin, haven't seen that one yet," said the victim.
Police were able to return some of the coins to the victim after Davis' arrest, but they're still searching for several more coins and two other suspects.
"There were three of them standing in my computer room. Two of them didn't say a word. They didn't say a word. Rolland was the leader," the victim explained.
The victim said he recognized Davis because he used to hang around his son.
He said that Davis held him at gunpoint until he opened a safe, where the coins were stored.
"What was going through my mind was, 'How can I disable this guy?' I wanted to, but I didn't have a gun," the victim said. "But like when he turned his back to me to the safe, I had thoughts of picking something up and smacking him over the head with it, but then I could get killed, and it's not worth it to me. My life isn't worth my coins, close though."
The victim said he has been collecting the coins since he was 10 years old.
"I was enchanted with the coins. Wondering about, if they could talk, where had they been? Whose pocket had they been in? It just intrigued me," he said.
The victim said it would mean a lot to him to get all of the coins back.
"Oh, it'd mean my whole world. Like right now, my hobby that I've been doing for 58 years is on hold. I have no interest. I don't look at the auctions. I don't look at the coins. I don't look at the standings anymore unless I get my coins back. If I don't get them back, my hobby is just over," he said.
Davis is facing several charges including armed robbery and kidnapping.
