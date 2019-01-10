PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Breathtaking. Awe-inspiring. Stunning. All words that can describe the massive Paradise Valley estate of former Diamondbacks player Randy Johnson.
And that luxury property will soon be up for auction! The highest bidder will be able to call this five-acre estate at the foot of Mummy Mountain "home."
[SLIDESHOW: Luxury estate of former DBacks star Randy Johnson goes up for auction]
Johnson put the home on the market for $25 million in 2014.
The price was lowered several times, and was most-recently for sale for $14.5 million.
Now, it's set to go on the auction block on Jan. 29 and there is no minimum bid.
The 25,416-square-foot home features seven bedrooms and 11 full bathrooms.
Inside, you'll find details like a chef's kitchen, hand-laid stone walls, soaring ceilings, a three-story elevator and an 1,800-square-foot gym. (The home also comes fully furnished.)
Those wanting to entertain can enjoy a custom theater with tiered seating, a poker room, billiards and a wet bar, a climate-controlled wine cellar, and even a recording studio.
Got pets? There is a dedicated pet suite with toy cabinets and a grooming area.
Outside, there is a guest house, tennis court, in-ground trampoline, outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven and grill, zero-entry pool with a two-story water slide, heated spa, cabana with TV and fireplace and a gated dog run with artificial turf.
Even your car (or cars) will live in luxury. There's an eight-car motor court and a three-car display garage.
And of course the panoramic views are spectacular.
The home is located at 8055 N. Mummy Mountain Road in Paradise Valley. Bidding opens on Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. eastern time. You can find out more information on the Concierge Auctions website.
Listing agents are Robert Joffe and Jonathan Friedland of The Joffe Group, Launch Real Estate LLC.
