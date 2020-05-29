PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) -- What began as a night of peaceful protests in Phoenix erupted into a night of highly-charged demonstrations downtown.
This is the second night in a row that orderly rallies have quickly morphed into volatile situations. Many of the demonstrators are protesting the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis earlier this week. The demonstrations here have been in solidarity with similar protests in Minneapolis. Other protests in dozens of cities around the nation have followed, with some of those rallies growing violent. Thursday night's protests in Phoenix ended with police cars and buildings damaged, and eight people arrested.
As protests began on Friday evening, it appeared at first that calm and order reigned. DPS had set up chain-link fences around the State Capitol, and only a handful of protesters were seen gathered there and at Phoenix Police Headquarters.
Several blocks from that area, hundreds of people had gathered with candles and signs in a very peaceful vigil for Dion Johnson at Eastlake Park. The 28-year-old Johnson was killed Monday after being shot by a DPS trooper on Loop 101.
But around 8 p.m., a large group of the protesters walked from the park to Phoenix police headquarters, where things rapidly escalated. Our crews on the scene reported that protesters began tearing down the fences that were erected earlier, yelling profanities and throwing water bottles and other items at officers. Our crews tell us police in full riot gear then used flash grenades and sprayed pepper spray into the unruly crowd.
RAW VIDEO of Arizona's Family reporter tackled at protest:
Reporter Briana Whitney was in the midst of the mayhem as people ran around her, yelling, as she gave her live report at 9:45. Whitney was actually coughing during her live report, telling us that the tear gas was in her throat and eyes. In fact, Whitney says she was intentionally tackled while on air. "I feel violated, and this was terrifying," she tweeted. "Let us do our jobs. We are trying our very best."
THIS IS NOT OKAY.This is the moment I was intentionally tackled by this man while I was on air trying to report what was happening during the protest at Phoenix PD headquarters. I feel violated, and this was terrifying.Let us do our jobs. We are trying our very best #azfamily pic.twitter.com/bHXwbnDVPB— Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) May 30, 2020
It was a tense scene. A huge police presence was seen on the ground, and a police helicopter circled overhead. People were seen running through the streets. While some protesters continued to yell out profanity-laced comments at officers, others fell to their knees and put their hands in the air, saying, "Don't shoot."
At around 10 p.m., Phoenix police officially declared officially an "unlawful assembly." That's the point where police can start making arrests when people refuse to disperse. Officers used loudspeakers to tell the crowd to go home. A line of protesters was seen locking arms.
Protestors are locking arms as police order them to disperse in front of Phoenix police headquarters. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/AR8aZY9dYm— David Caltabiano (@DavidCaltabiano) May 30, 2020
THURSDAY NIGHT'S EVENTS
This was a scene reminiscent of Thursday night's protest in Phoenix, the first time people gathered to show their support and voice their anger over Floyd's death.
At around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, protesters chanted and held up signs that read "We Want Justice," "Black Lives Matter," and "Say His Name," referring to Floyd. That crowd marched to the Capitol, stopping along the way at Central Avenue and Van Buren Street. Some sat down, blocking the intersection and the light rail. After a few minutes, they got up and continued marching.
Around 8:30 p.m., police allowed the protesters to walk in the middle of the street.
At 9:15 p.m., the group arrived at the Capitol. Things started to get violent after some people tried to get into the closed building. "When they could not gain entry, some attempted to damage property at the State Capitol," Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix PD explained. The Department of Public Safety tried to get people to disperse.
"The demonstrators then moved away from the Capitol and began throwing rocks and bottles at Phoenix police officers," Fortune said. "In addition, they damaged Phoenix police vehicles and took police equipment from one of the vehicles. Officers deployed pepper spray toward those who were damaging police vehicles."
Arizona's Family was there when another group of protesters encircled a Phoenix police vehicle. During the tense standoff, one of the protesters used a skateboard to smash the back window of the police SUV.
Shortly before 11 p.m., police declared an unlawful assembly in the immediate area of the Arizona state Capitol building and asked everyone to leave, citing a danger to the community. Police issued messages to protesters on electronic boards and on amplified loudspeakers. Police said nobody was allowed to remain on sidewalks, private property, or roadways. Eight people were arrested the next day.
Just after midnight Friday (12:15 a.m. Saturday,) Phoenix police tweeted that property throughout downtown. Police said that people were breaking windows and doors to municipal and private businesses, and destroying cars parked along the street.
Property throughout the downtown Phoenix area has been vandalized as some demonstrators engage in criminal behavior, breaking windows and doors to municipal and private business and destroy cars parked along the street.— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 30, 2020
BREAKING: tear gas, flashbangs at downtown Phoenix protest, wow this stuff really burns. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/TQ6oZZqNmb— David Caltabiano (@DavidCaltabiano) May 30, 2020
An Unlawful Assembly has been declared in the area around 6th Ave & Washington where demonstrators have been gathering. Due to criminal activity and a current danger to our community, people must leave the area including sidewalks, private property or roadways.— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 30, 2020
