TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Raising Cane's is hiring 100 people for their new location opening in Tempe next month.
Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 17 on WorkatCanes.com. Interviews will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix-Tempe University Research Park located at 7290 S. Price Road in Tempe.
"We are excited to continue our growth throughout this wonderful city," said Area Leader of Restaurants Tabitha Blaylock. "Now that the new restaurant is under construction in a great location, close to Loop 101, our next step is to hire an enthusiastic local crew."
Raising Cane's says they offer competitive pay and paid time off for hourly crew, as well as medical, dental, and vision insurance.
The new location will be at 5201 S. McClintock Drive and is scheduled to open on Tuesday, Jan. 26.