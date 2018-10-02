Rainy day chaos! Flooding & water rescues, sinkholes and kayaks

It has been a crazy day of record rain here in the Valley.
Rosa dumps on Arizona
What used to be Hurricane Rosa (and has now been downgraded to a tropical depression) unleashed her wrath on the Phoenix area Tuesday, flooding streets, stranding drivers, and giving Phoenix some record rainfall.
Phoenix had its second wettest October day and ninth wettest day ever with 2.24" of rain. Steady rain overnight became heavy and widespread during the morning commute, and some Valley communities picked up more than 2 inches of rain.
Here is a preliminary write-up on the weather from former Hurricane Rosa. #azwx #cawx https://t.co/ROCJhLyRsh pic.twitter.com/J64abrN72L— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 2, 2018
We got 3 months worth of rain within just a couple of days, as the skies opened up just after midnight.
So...Rosa brought as much rain to #Phoenix the last three days as #Phoenix mostly saw for the monsoon. We will likely see the Rosa total rise WOW! #azwx pic.twitter.com/FJ4p6kTvan— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 2, 2018
Rosa vs the Monsoon. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/gJm2BuKeME— Royal Norman (@royalnorman) October 2, 2018
Firefighters rescue folks stranded in floodwaters
The Valley's washes rose quickly, and soon the waters were fast and furious. Some of the most dramatic moments of the day came when firefighters rescued right people who were stranded in their cars in a flooded Phoenix wash.
The waters were hubcap-high near 44th Street and Tatum as cars began to get stuck.
Luckily, Phoenix firefighters were able to make it through the high water in their fire truck.
One after another, firefighters pulled drivers , passengers and even children from the stranded cars and brought them to safety in the firetrucks.
"That's what fire departments do. They rescue people," said our Bruce Haffner in our news chopper.
A man was also rescued from a flooded are of El Dorado Park in south Scottsdale. The water apparently came up fast around him and he couldn't make it back to dry land ion his own. Scottsdale fire crews were able to wade into the water and pull him to safety.
Road closures & freeway pumps
The heavy rain flooded many normally-dry roads and washes. Numerous road closures were reported throughout the day.
But officials at ADOT said they were pleased with the performance of freeway water pumps. The Peoria underpass of I-17 was closed for a short time. State Route 51 at Cactus was also briefly flooded, but the pump station caught up with the runoff fairly quickly.
Slick streets also led to hundreds of accidents. DPS estimates close to 100 calls for service for collisions related to the storm before noon Tuesday.
A minor accidentalso send a school bus veering off the road in the west Valley.
It happened at around 10:45 a.m. A Washington School District official says the bus was cut off at 43rd Ave and Cactus. The driver apparently then hit a slick spot and lost control, striking a curb. No children were on board, and no other vehicles were involved.
Big sinkhole!
Just east of the area, a huge sinkhole, about the size of a small car, opened up in the middle of the intersection of 35th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Record rain also orced the closure of several schools and community colleges around the Valley.
All of the Maricopa Community colleges were closed at noon Tuesday. Classes were expected to resume on Wednesday.
Flooded cemetery
Areas all over the Phoenix area saw flooding, even cemeteries. Ours news helicopter was over Double Butte Cemetery in Tempe that showed dozens of plots were underwater.
There was so much water at some spots that only the top of the headstones were visible.
Flowers that may have been put under at the sites were under the water or washed away.
A nice change from the heat
Despite the many problems brought on by the rain, some Valley residents did enjoy the novelty of this wet Tuesday. We found some folks kayaking through their neighborhood, near Tatum and Bell.
After today, things will start drying out a bit. But scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible both Wednesday and Thursday as the leftover moisture from Rosa mixes with an approaching cold front.
High temperatures the rest of this week will be in the 80s, well below average for this time of year. A cold storm system late in the weekend could bring even cooler weather to start next week, and some rain on Sunday.
And as they say.. after the rain comes the rainbow. (Thanks, News chopper, for this great shot!)
