MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Fans struck out on the first spring training game of the 2019 season and the rain is to blame.
An hour into the Oakland A's and the Seattle Mariners 1:05 p.m. game at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, baseball fans were forced to leave.
The Oakland A's media team said those who purchased tickets for Thursday's game can get a refund or use the tickets for complimentary entry into the Oakland A's vs. Seattle Mariners game on Friday in Peoria.
Earlier today, people who flew to Arizona from out of state had high hopes the gloomy weather wouldn't cancel the game.
"Came down here for sunshine," said Don Williams who is visiting from Seattle. "It's supposed to be 71, so this is a little chilly."
Temperatures hovered in the high 40s.
Other fans didn't seem to mind.
"I came from 10 inches of snow and seven degree temperature so this is alright," said Steve Lowe who flew in from Iowa.
This weekend marks many spring training openers for other teams like the Milwaukee Brewers.
Matt Ramirez, the man in charge of the grounds crew, is glad they didn't have a home game at their spring training stadium in Phoenix.
Practice was cancelled on the main field, because of concerns the infield would be too muddy and damp with the on and off rain.
Right now, the infield is covered with a tarp.
However, there is something that's really beneficial from the rain.
"The grass loves it," he said. "Right now, it's really carpet-like. People ask me if it's fake. No puddles in the outfield."
"My boss loves it with the water bills being down," he laughed.
Ticketed patrons for the cancelled game at Hohokam have the opportunity to attend tomorrow’s February 22 game (A’s vs. Mariners) at Peoria Stadium @ 1:10pm MT, compliments of the Mariners and Athletics.— Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) February 21, 2019
Baseball fans who got rained out at today’s Oakland A’s vs. Seattle Mariners game in Mesa can bring their same ticket to the game in Peoria for complimentary entrance tomorrow (according to Oakland A’s media peeps).— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) February 21, 2019
We'll try this again tomorrow! 👍 https://t.co/hm1R6s7Yrm— Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) February 21, 2019
