Tempe, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - New Year's Eve is getting off to a soggy start in the Phoenix metro area.
Downtown Tempe saw light rain roll in just before 2 p.m.
Riot Hospitality Group House marketing director Sean Frantz said the 2019 Champagne Ball NYE Block Party will go on as planned.
"Party doesn't stop when it rains," said Frantz.
The Champagne Ball NYE Block Party is one of 11 NYE events happening in Tempe according to the Downtown Tempe Authority.
Frantz expects at least 1600 to attend. The cover charge starts at $20 and allows for guests move about inside a fenced-in street allowing access to both El Hefe and Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row. Both bars are owned by the Riot Hospitality Group.
"We have 40 heaters, so everybody will be nice and toasty whether you're inside or outside," added Frantz. "Everything is waterproof, we're game on and even if it rains on the stage, the performances are still going to happen."
Frantz is counting on the rain to stop by the time people start to show up. He expects crowds to start entering the venue around 10 p.m.
Rapper, Riff Raff, will host the countdown which will be displayed on a "monster-sized" LED screen displayed on the outdoor stage.
