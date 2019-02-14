PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Flood Control District predicts Thursday's winter storm could bring the threat of flooding.
Steve Waters, a flood warning manager, will be working throughout the night to track the storm and flood gauges.
"So even starting tonight, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., we can see water in those major rivers, but they may flow through Saturday and into Sunday, so people will need to be aware that water is there and it's not going away soon like it does in the summer," Waters explained.
"Even though the rain is going to end, don't let your guard down and driver helter-skelter tomorrow because there will be runoff in the major channels tomorrow and even into Saturday," he added.
The alert lists potential for urban flooding into the weekend in the Upper Centennial, Wickenburg, Phoenix North, New River/Cave Creek, North Scottsdale, Lower Salt River Lakes, Superstition areas. https://fcd.maricopa.gov/AlertCenter.aspx
"Don't cross flooded washes. They can take your vehicle and your life. It's just not worth it," stressed Waters.
