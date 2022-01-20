GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A new year means a new concert postponement for Rage Against The Machine fans. The metal band announced Thursday on Facebook that it's postponing some of the dates for the tour scheduled to start in the spring. Rage was supposed to perform in Glendale on April 4 and 6 but that won't be happening anytime soon. New rescheduled dates have yet to be announced. The band didn't give a reason for the postponement. For fans who want a refund for the postponed shows, they'll be available for 30 days starting on Thursday.
Nearly 20 concerts are being postponed. Instead, Rage Against The Machine will be hitting the road in July, starting in Wisconsin and going to Canada before going back to the U.S. in Washington, D.C. and New York. The Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels is still opening for the legendary group.
The Glendale shows have a long history of being pushed back. After a nine-year hiatus, Rage announced a March 30, 2020 show but it quickly sold out so they added a second show on April 1 with both being at Gila River Arena. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the concerts were postponed until April 2021 and then again until April 2022. Now it's unclear when they'll perform their hits in the Valley of the Sun.